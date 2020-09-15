Micro Imaging Technology (OTCMKTS:MMTC) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.46

Micro Imaging Technology Inc (OTCMKTS:MMTC)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.46 and traded as low as $0.18. Micro Imaging Technology shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 1,550 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.46.

About Micro Imaging Technology (OTCMKTS:MMTC)

Micro Imaging Technology, Inc, a development stage company, engages in the development of fluid monitoring systems for water monitoring, food processing, and clinical applications in the United States. The company is developing a non-biologically based system utilizing both proprietary hardware and software to determine the specific specie of an unknown microbe present in a fluid with a high degree of statistical probability.

