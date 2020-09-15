SMG Industries (OTCMKTS:SMGI) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.12

SMG Industries Inc (OTCMKTS:SMGI)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.12 and traded as low as $0.10. SMG Industries shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 23,671 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.12.

SMG Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMGI)

SMG Industries Inc, an oilfield service company, provides soaps, surfactants, and degreasers for the drilling rig operator market segment in the United States. The company offers degreaser under the Miracle Blue name; aluminum brightener and descaler under the Luma Brite name; and emulsifier under the Wicked Green name that are used in drilling rig wash, oilfield cleaning, industrial cleaning, fleet, and equipment cleaning applications.

