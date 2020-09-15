Origen Financial (OTCMKTS:ORGN) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.11

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Origen Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.11 and traded as low as $0.11. Origen Financial shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 261,000 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.11.

Origen Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ORGN)

Origen Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It manages residual interests in its securitized loan portfolios. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Origen Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origen Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.88
Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.88
Shawcor Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.77
Shawcor Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.77
Aoxing Pharmaceutical Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.01
Aoxing Pharmaceutical Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.01
Capital Financial Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $483.43
Capital Financial Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $483.43
NoFire Technologies Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.04
NoFire Technologies Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.04
Chinamerica Andy Movie Entert Media Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.95
Chinamerica Andy Movie Entert Media Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.95


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report