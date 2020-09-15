CENTY NEXT FINL/SH (OTCMKTS:CTUY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.47

CENTY NEXT FINL/SH (OTCMKTS:CTUY) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.47 and traded as low as $26.25. CENTY NEXT FINL/SH shares last traded at $26.25, with a volume of 120 shares.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.47.

CENTY NEXT FINL/SH Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CTUY)

Century Next Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for the Bank of Ruston that provides various professional and personal banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers savings account products; checking accounts and services; mortgage, reverse mortgage, construction, and business loans; home equity and business lines of credit; and real estate lending services to residential and commercial customers.

