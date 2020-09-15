XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $121.27

Shares of XPS Pensions Group PLC (LON:XPS) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $121.27 and traded as low as $116.00. XPS Pensions Group shares last traded at $116.00, with a volume of 68,378 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XPS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Thursday, June 25th.

Get XPS Pensions Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $237.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 124.01 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 121.27.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be issued a GBX 4.30 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This is a boost from XPS Pensions Group’s previous dividend of $2.30. XPS Pensions Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 194.44%.

About XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS)

XPS Pensions Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers advisory services to trustees and corporate sponsors for pension scheme management, which include actuarial, long-term financial planning, and scheme benefit design advice.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for XPS Pensions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPS Pensions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.