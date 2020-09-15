Virtus Total Return Fund (NYSE:ZTR) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.21

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.21 and traded as low as $7.78. Virtus Total Return Fund shares last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 178,340 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Virtus Total Return Fund by 4.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,292,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,309,000 after acquiring an additional 52,206 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 137,207 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 25,171 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 10,649 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Virtus Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter worth $491,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Virtus Total Return Fund by 9.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 66,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. 8.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtus Total Return Fund Company Profile (NYSE:ZTR)

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

