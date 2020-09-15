Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.16

Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.16 and traded as low as $5.96. Severn Bancorp shares last traded at $6.08, with a volume of 3,362 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Severn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.16. The stock has a market cap of $77.90 million, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.73.

Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Severn Bancorp had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $9.88 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Severn Bancorp stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) by 287.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,478 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,082 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.53% of Severn Bancorp worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 22.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Severn Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:SVBI)

Severn Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Severn Savings Bank, FSB that provides a range of personal and commercial banking products and services in Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

