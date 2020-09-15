BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.58

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2020

BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.58 and traded as low as $0.50. BAB shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 800 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.58.

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter. BAB had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 6.95%.

About BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB)

BAB, Inc franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the BAB, MFM, and SD trade names in the United States. Its BAB franchised brand consists of units operating as Big Apple Bagels featuring daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products.

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.88
Shawcor Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.77
Aoxing Pharmaceutical Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.01
Capital Financial Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $483.43
NoFire Technologies Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.04
Chinamerica Andy Movie Entert Media Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.95


