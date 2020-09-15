BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.58

BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.58 and traded as low as $0.50. BAB shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 800 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.58.

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter. BAB had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 6.95%.

BAB, Inc franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the BAB, MFM, and SD trade names in the United States. Its BAB franchised brand consists of units operating as Big Apple Bagels featuring daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products.

