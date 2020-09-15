Frederick County Bancorp (MD) (OTCMKTS:FCBI) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $36.00

Frederick County Bancorp (MD) (OTCMKTS:FCBI)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $36.00 and traded as low as $36.00. Frederick County Bancorp (MD) shares last traded at $36.00, with a volume of 600 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $57.96 million, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.00.

About Frederick County Bancorp (MD) (OTCMKTS:FCBI)

Frederick County Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Frederick County Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and commercial enterprises in the Frederick County, Maryland. It offers deposit products, including personal checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts; and business checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposits.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Frederick County Bancorp (MD) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frederick County Bancorp (MD) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.