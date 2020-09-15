Ebiquity (LON:EBQ) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $29.56

Ebiquity plc (LON:EBQ) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.56 and traded as low as $22.80. Ebiquity shares last traded at $22.30, with a volume of 133,376 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 26.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 29.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.41 million and a P/E ratio of -2.21.

Ebiquity Company Profile (LON:EBQ)

Ebiquity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides independent data-driven insights to media and marketing community worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Media Value Measurement, Market Intelligence, and Marketing Performance Optimization. It offers media value measurement services, including media auditing and benchmarking, cost saving and guarantee tracking, digital performance measurement, media consultancy, pitch management, marcomms operations, media agency contact management, and financial compliance and associated services.

