Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $22.89

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.89 and traded as low as $21.55. Community Financial Corp(Maryland) shares last traded at $21.56, with a volume of 8,518 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.48 million, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.68.

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Community Financial Corp(Maryland) had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $17.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Community Financial Cor will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCFC. Fourthstone LLC grew its position in shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 487,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,890,000 after buying an additional 42,908 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 449.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 22,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 18,595 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) in the second quarter worth about $337,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 15.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 8,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 19.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. 37.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, IRA, SEP, and time deposit accounts. The company also provides loan products, such as commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

