Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $20.02

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.02 and traded as low as $18.27. Ames National shares last traded at $18.70, with a volume of 38,793 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $170.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.70.

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.11 million for the quarter. Ames National had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 23.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Ames National by 29.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Ames National by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ames National by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 595,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ames National by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Ames National by 7.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

About Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO)

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking services primarily in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa counties of Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, and Story. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and accounts; and time deposits of various types, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

