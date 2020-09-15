Spi Energy Co Ltd (NASDAQ:SPI) Short Interest Down 24.2% in August

Spi Energy Co Ltd (NASDAQ:SPI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the August 15th total of 18,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 508,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SPI opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. Spi Energy has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average is $1.04.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Spi Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors. It offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. The company also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers.

