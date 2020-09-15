Hochschild Mining Plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Short Interest Update

Hochschild Mining Plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,300 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the August 15th total of 96,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HCHDF. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

OTCMKTS:HCHDF opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Hochschild Mining has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $4.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.43 and a 200-day moving average of $2.44.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.