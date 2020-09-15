Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Short Interest Update

Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 873,000 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the August 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 258,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $525,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 247,947 shares in the company, valued at $13,029,614.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Oconnor sold 7,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.35, for a total value of $416,426.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,895.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,104 shares of company stock valued at $4,189,497 in the last ninety days. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWST. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,242,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,014,000 after buying an additional 915,603 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 16.7% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,332,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,127,000 after acquiring an additional 333,329 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 48.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 606,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,594,000 after acquiring an additional 197,375 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter valued at about $7,036,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 14.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 948,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,447,000 after acquiring an additional 122,899 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CWST shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Casella Waste Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

NASDAQ CWST opened at $55.01 on Tuesday. Casella Waste Systems has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $59.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.40 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.92.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The company had revenue of $188.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

