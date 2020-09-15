Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 577,700 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the August 15th total of 760,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 267,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

KMPR opened at $71.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Kemper has a 1 year low of $53.81 and a 1 year high of $85.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.61.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. Kemper had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Kemper’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kemper will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.14%.

Several analysts have commented on KMPR shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Kemper currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

In other Kemper news, EVP Mark A. Green sold 8,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total transaction of $740,682.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,472.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 12,580 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.43, for a total transaction of $1,036,969.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,065,118.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kemper during the second quarter worth about $31,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Kemper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Kemper in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Kemper during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

