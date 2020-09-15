Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 577,700 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the August 15th total of 760,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 267,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
KMPR opened at $71.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Kemper has a 1 year low of $53.81 and a 1 year high of $85.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.61.
Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. Kemper had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Kemper’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kemper will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have commented on KMPR shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Kemper currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.
In other Kemper news, EVP Mark A. Green sold 8,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total transaction of $740,682.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,472.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 12,580 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.43, for a total transaction of $1,036,969.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,065,118.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kemper during the second quarter worth about $31,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Kemper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Kemper in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Kemper during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.
About Kemper
Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.
