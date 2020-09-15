inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the August 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

INTT stock opened at $4.71 on Tuesday. inTEST has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $6.20.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.28 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of inTEST from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

In other inTEST news, Director Gerald J. Maginnis purchased 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $51,147.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of inTEST during the second quarter worth $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in inTEST by 51.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 93,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 31,812 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in inTEST by 16.1% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 477,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 66,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Juniper Investment Company LLC grew its stake in inTEST by 1,453.2% during the 1st quarter. Juniper Investment Company LLC now owns 394,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 368,707 shares in the last quarter.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets thermal management products and semiconductor automated test equipment interface solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS). The Thermal segment offers ThermoStream temperature management tools, MobileTemp systems, ThermoChambers, Thermal Platforms, ThermoChuck precision vacuum platform assemblies, Thermonics temperature conditioning products, and EKOHEAT and EASYHEAT induction heating systems.

