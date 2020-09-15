Simlatus Corp (OTCMKTS:SIML) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Simlatus Corp (OTCMKTS:SIML) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the August 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,149,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SIML stock opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. Simlatus has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $6.50.

Simlatus (OTCMKTS:SIML) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The company reported ($11.58) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter.

About Simlatus

Simlatus Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video broadcast equipment and software worldwide. The company offers a range of broadcast products, such as switchers, controllers, protection switches, HD and analog routers, and audio distribution equipment, as well as SoundPal and SyncPal audio/video signaling products.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Simlatus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simlatus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Community Financial Corp Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $22.89
Community Financial Corp Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $22.89
Ames National Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $20.02
Ames National Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $20.02
Spi Energy Co Ltd Short Interest Down 24.2% in August
Spi Energy Co Ltd Short Interest Down 24.2% in August
Hochschild Mining Plc Short Interest Update
Hochschild Mining Plc Short Interest Update
Casella Waste Systems Inc. Short Interest Update
Casella Waste Systems Inc. Short Interest Update
Kemper Corp Sees Large Drop in Short Interest
Kemper Corp Sees Large Drop in Short Interest


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report