Simlatus Corp (OTCMKTS:SIML) Short Interest Update

Simlatus Corp (OTCMKTS:SIML) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the August 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,149,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SIML stock opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. Simlatus has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $6.50.

Simlatus (OTCMKTS:SIML) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The company reported ($11.58) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter.

Simlatus Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video broadcast equipment and software worldwide. The company offers a range of broadcast products, such as switchers, controllers, protection switches, HD and analog routers, and audio distribution equipment, as well as SoundPal and SyncPal audio/video signaling products.

