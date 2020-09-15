Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) Short Interest Update

Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the August 15th total of 3,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

In related news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan bought 3,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.62 per share, with a total value of $97,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,835.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $365,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 357,020 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $8,826,000 after purchasing an additional 206,600 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the first quarter valued at about $826,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Performance Food Group by 36.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 71,217 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 18,913 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 20.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,621,474 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $40,082,000 after acquiring an additional 270,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,416,140 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $59,727,000 after acquiring an additional 204,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

PFGC stock opened at $38.46 on Tuesday. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $54.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -47.48 and a beta of 1.42.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The food distribution company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.85). Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.78.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

