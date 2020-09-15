Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 416,200 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the August 15th total of 546,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE EARN opened at $11.74 on Tuesday. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $11.93. The company has a market cap of $144.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.52.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 226.14%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.54%.

EARN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 100.0% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

