Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 161,500 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the August 15th total of 212,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 588,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vista Gold stock. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,299,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,309 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC owned about 5.19% of Vista Gold worth $4,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN VGZ opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. Vista Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03).

VGZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target (up previously from $2.25) on shares of Vista Gold in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. Its flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

