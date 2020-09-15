Short Interest in DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) Drops By 23.8%

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the August 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DKSHF opened at $64.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.94. DKSH has a one year low of $63.15 and a one year high of $66.40.

About DKSH

DKSH Holding Ltd. provides various market expansion services in Thailand, Greater China, Malaysia, Singapore, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers sourcing, marketing, sales, distribution, and after-sales services. It operates through Consumer Goods, Healthcare, Performance Materials, and Technology segments.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for DKSH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DKSH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Community Financial Corp Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $22.89
Community Financial Corp Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $22.89
Ames National Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $20.02
Ames National Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $20.02
Spi Energy Co Ltd Short Interest Down 24.2% in August
Spi Energy Co Ltd Short Interest Down 24.2% in August
Hochschild Mining Plc Short Interest Update
Hochschild Mining Plc Short Interest Update
Casella Waste Systems Inc. Short Interest Update
Casella Waste Systems Inc. Short Interest Update
Kemper Corp Sees Large Drop in Short Interest
Kemper Corp Sees Large Drop in Short Interest


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report