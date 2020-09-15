Short Interest in DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) Drops By 23.8%

DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the August 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DKSHF opened at $64.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.94. DKSH has a one year low of $63.15 and a one year high of $66.40.

About DKSH

DKSH Holding Ltd. provides various market expansion services in Thailand, Greater China, Malaysia, Singapore, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers sourcing, marketing, sales, distribution, and after-sales services. It operates through Consumer Goods, Healthcare, Performance Materials, and Technology segments.

