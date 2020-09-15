Short Interest in Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) Drops By 23.8%

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the August 15th total of 14,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ JVA opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -345,000.00 and a beta of 1.81. Coffee has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $5.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.99.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Coffee had a return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 0.01%.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as to coffee shop operators.

