Short Interest in Surface Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SURF) Decreases By 23.7%

Surface Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SURF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 546,300 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the August 15th total of 715,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 831,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of Surface Oncology stock opened at $7.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a current ratio of 11.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average of $4.26. Surface Oncology has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $7.66. The stock has a market cap of $284.13 million, a PE ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 2.49.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. Surface Oncology had a negative net margin of 70.90% and a negative return on equity of 32.89%. Equities research analysts predict that Surface Oncology will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Surface Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Surface Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cowen reissued an “average” rating on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Friday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Surface Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Surface Oncology in the second quarter worth $138,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Surface Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Surface Oncology by 132.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 15,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

About Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388 targeting interleukin 27.

