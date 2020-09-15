Short Interest in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Drops By 23.6%

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 197,300 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the August 15th total of 258,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 393,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYLS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $47.71 on Tuesday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $49.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.86.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. This is a positive change from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Community Financial Corp Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $22.89
Community Financial Corp Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $22.89
Ames National Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $20.02
Ames National Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $20.02
Spi Energy Co Ltd Short Interest Down 24.2% in August
Spi Energy Co Ltd Short Interest Down 24.2% in August
Hochschild Mining Plc Short Interest Update
Hochschild Mining Plc Short Interest Update
Casella Waste Systems Inc. Short Interest Update
Casella Waste Systems Inc. Short Interest Update
Kemper Corp Sees Large Drop in Short Interest
Kemper Corp Sees Large Drop in Short Interest


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report