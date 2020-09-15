Short Interest in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Drops By 23.6%

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 197,300 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the August 15th total of 258,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 393,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYLS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $47.71 on Tuesday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $49.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.86.
