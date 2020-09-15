ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) Short Interest Update

ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 907,400 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the August 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 286,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

In related news, Director Edwin A. Sheridan sold 33,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,440,219.25. Also, CFO Edward L. Pierce sold 13,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $952,418.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,240 shares in the company, valued at $6,833,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 131,997 shares of company stock worth $9,369,844. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in ASGN by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 193,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,877,000 after buying an additional 28,706 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of ASGN in the second quarter worth $628,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASGN by 2.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 655,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,725,000 after acquiring an additional 18,396 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in ASGN by 880.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 210,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,919,000 after acquiring an additional 189,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in ASGN by 244.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

ASGN stock opened at $69.95 on Tuesday. ASGN has a 12 month low of $29.04 and a 12 month high of $74.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 2.30.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. ASGN had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $936.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. ASGN’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ASGN will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASGN. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of ASGN from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded ASGN from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ASGN from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is one of the foremost providers of IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps leading corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions.

