TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the August 15th total of 2,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 959,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of TIM Participacoes during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in TIM Participacoes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of TIM Participacoes by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 903,756 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,990,000 after purchasing an additional 13,232 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TIM Participacoes by 32.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,245,993 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,151,000 after purchasing an additional 306,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of TIM Participacoes by 65.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,664 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on TIM Participacoes from $62.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded TIM Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on TIM Participacoes from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on TIM Participacoes from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.10.

Shares of TIM Participacoes stock opened at $13.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.01. TIM Participacoes has a 52 week low of $10.28 and a 52 week high of $20.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.34.

TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $743.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.83 million. TIM Participacoes had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 10.51%. Research analysts forecast that TIM Participacoes will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

About TIM Participacoes

TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. It offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. The company offers prepaid and postpaid services; corporate solutions for mobile or fixed services, as well as mobile-to-mobile services; value-added services; financial and other services; digital channels; and customer services.

