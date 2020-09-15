CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) Short Interest Update

CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the August 15th total of 2,170,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 464,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

CPLG has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded CorePoint Lodging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CorePoint Lodging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of CorePoint Lodging in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPLG. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 4.6% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,126,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,097,000 after acquiring an additional 223,942 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,149,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,345,000 after purchasing an additional 37,815 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in CorePoint Lodging by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,267,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 8,513 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 3.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,034,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after buying an additional 32,640 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 738,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 19,242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

CorePoint Lodging stock opened at $5.42 on Tuesday. CorePoint Lodging has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $11.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.73. The company has a market cap of $315.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.74.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.53). CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 48.76% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CorePoint Lodging will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.

