Short Interest in Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) Decreases By 22.7%

Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the August 15th total of 2,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.2 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 44.7% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 800,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,767,000 after purchasing an additional 247,470 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 1,929.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 124,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 118,399 shares during the period. Weber Alan W increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 72.2% in the first quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 202,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $847,000. 18.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

VCTR opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.04. Victory Capital has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $24.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 43.88% and a net margin of 20.18%. Equities analysts expect that Victory Capital will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 9.68%.

VCTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub raised Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Victory Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on Victory Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Victory Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Victory Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.53.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.