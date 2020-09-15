Short Interest in Afterpay Touch Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AFTPF) Decreases By 23.3%

Afterpay Touch Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AFTPF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 135,000 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the August 15th total of 176,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.5 days.

OTCMKTS AFTPF opened at $53.13 on Tuesday. Afterpay Touch Group has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $67.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.64.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Afterpay Touch Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Afterpay Touch Group Limited operates as a payments company in Australia. The company offers a customer centric, omni channel retail service that facilitates commerce between retail merchants and their end-customers through a platform, which allows retail merchants to offer customers the ability to buy products on a ‘buy now, receive now, pay later' basis.

