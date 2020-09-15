Hoya (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hoya (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hoya Corporation is a specialty manufacturer of optical glass. The Company’s business activities include information technology, eye care, medical, and imaging systems. Its information technologies products include mask blanks and photomasks for semiconductor and LCD, glass memory disks, optical lenses, laser equipment and glass for electronic materials. Its eye care segment includes eyeglass lenses, contact lenses and intraocular lenses while the medical segment includes endoscopic imaging devices and hydroxyapatite. The Company’s imaging system offers digital cameras and CCTV lenses. It also offers system architecture, crystal products, surveying instruments. Hoya Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

HOCPY stock opened at $103.18 on Monday. Hoya has a twelve month low of $70.36 and a twelve month high of $103.58. The firm has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hoya (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Hoya had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 16.58%. Research analysts expect that Hoya will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

HOYA Corporation engages in the life care and information technology businesses. The company offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.

