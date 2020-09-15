Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hanger, Inc. delivers orthotic and prosthetic patient care, and distributes O&P products and rehabilitative solutions. The company’s products & services segment provides Hanger distributes branded and private label O&P devices, products and components and provides rehabilitative solutions. Hanger Inc., formerly known as Hanger Orthoped, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Hanger from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HNGR opened at $18.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.62. Hanger has a 12-month low of $11.31 and a 12-month high of $28.16.

Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.70.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Hanger by 685.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 117,891 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 102,880 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Hanger by 676.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,343 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 79,578 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Hanger in the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Hanger by 110.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 159,934 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 83,870 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hanger during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

Hanger Company Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

