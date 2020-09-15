Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC, a division of Hilton Worldwide, is engaged in hospitality business. It markets and operates vacation ownership resorts. The company also manages and serves club membership programs which include Hilton Grand Vacations Club(R) and The Hilton Club(R). It operates primarily in USA, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Portugal, Scotland and Thailand. Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.50 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.63.

HGV opened at $23.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.37. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $36.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 2.18.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.29 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 14.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 6,917.0% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

