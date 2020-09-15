Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Financiero Galicia SA. is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activity is to continue to be a financial and investment services holding company and to fulfill the banking services activities of Banco Galicia. “

GGAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup downgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Financiero Galicia presently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of $10.00.

Grupo Financiero Galicia stock opened at $9.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day moving average is $9.67. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $17.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,970,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,090,000 after purchasing an additional 446,923 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,506,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,722,000 after buying an additional 166,385 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after buying an additional 495,857 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,783,000 after buying an additional 63,062 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 102.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 765,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,395,000 after acquiring an additional 387,362 shares in the last quarter. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

