Global Eagle Entertainment (OTCMKTS:GEENQ) Upgraded to "Hold" by Zacks Investment Research

Sep 15th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Eagle Entertainment (OTCMKTS:GEENQ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. offers content and connectivity services for the airline industry. It provides airlines with in-flight video content, e-commerce and information services. Global Eagle Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Global Eagle Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

GEENQ opened at $0.81 on Monday.

About Global Eagle Entertainment

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides media and satellite-based connectivity solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games, as well as post-production services for and to the airline, maritime, and other away-from-home non-theatrical markets.

