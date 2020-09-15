Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.75 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is engaged in the exploration, mining and development of silver and base metal properties in Latin America. Its core assets include the Caylloma Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu Mine located in Arequipa, Peru and the San Jose Ag – Au Project located in Oaxaca, Mexico. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is headquartered in Lima, Peru. “

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from $8.25 to $11.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Pi Financial raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.35 price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a hold rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.80.

NYSE FSM opened at $7.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $7.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 750.75 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.43.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $44.48 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSM. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $370,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 94.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 8,637 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter worth about $1,145,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 107.8% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 167,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 86,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 102.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 157,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 79,922 shares during the last quarter. 37.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.