Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. produces, researches and develops antibacterial therapies and drugs through its subsidiaries. The company’s product pipeline consists of etx2514sul, zoliflodacin, etx0282cpdp and nbp program which are in clinical stage. Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Entasis Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Entasis Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.25.

ETTX opened at $3.00 on Monday. Entasis Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $6.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day moving average of $3.01. The stock has a market cap of $81.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 8.89, a current ratio of 8.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Entasis Therapeutics will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Entasis Therapeutics news, major shareholder Innoviva, Inc. purchased 4,672,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.68 per share, for a total transaction of $12,523,363.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 6.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 12.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Entasis Therapeutics

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products. The firm develops a portfolio of innovative cures for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

