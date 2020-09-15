Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable (NYSE:EQH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a financial services holding company comprised of two franchises, Equitable and AllianceBernstein. Equitable provides advice, protection and retirement strategies to individuals, families and small businesses. AllianceBernstein is a global investment management firm that offers research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equitable from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Equitable in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Equitable from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Equitable from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.

NYSE EQH opened at $19.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -330.78 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.92 and a 200 day moving average of $18.62. Equitable has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $27.30.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. The business had revenue of ($2,530.00) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 180.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equitable will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Equitable by 54.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 24,519 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Equitable by 54.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 61,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 21,454 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Equitable by 2.0% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 41,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at $706,000. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

