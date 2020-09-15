easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EasyJet plc is an airline company. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom and Europe. EasyJet plc is based in Luton, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised easyJet from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Davy Research upgraded easyJet to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a sell rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. easyJet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS EJTTF opened at $7.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.48. easyJet has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $19.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.49.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

