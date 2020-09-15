GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures and provides natural and synthetic graphite and carbon based products and services. The Company offers graphite electrodes, petroleum needle coke, crystalline form of carbon and energy solutions for manufacture of steel, aluminum, silicon metal, automotive products and electronics. GrafTech International Ltd. is based in Independence, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of GrafTech International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. GrafTech International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

NYSE:EAF opened at $6.89 on Monday. GrafTech International has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $14.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.29.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.19. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 88.65% and a net margin of 39.44%. The company had revenue of $280.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. GrafTech International’s revenue was down 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GrafTech International will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GrafTech International in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the second quarter worth $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 13,820.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 38.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in GrafTech International in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

