Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SFFYF. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Signify from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Signify in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Signify in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Signify in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Signify alerts:

SFFYF stock opened at $34.45 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.48. Signify has a 12-month low of $16.30 and a 12-month high of $35.58.

Signify N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Lamps, LED, Professional, and Home. The company offers various light-emitting diode (LED) lamps, including spots, bulbs, and tubes for the professional and consumer channels, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and LED electronic components, such as LED drivers and LED modules for luminaire OEMs, as well as for professional luminaire applications in the retail, office, and outdoor segments.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.