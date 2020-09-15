Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of healthcare-related properties. The Company leases healthcare facilities to healthcare operators in triple-net lease arrangements. CareTrust REIT, Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CTRE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Caretrust REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Caretrust REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Caretrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.86.

Shares of CTRE opened at $19.15 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 0.97. Caretrust REIT has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $24.56.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Caretrust REIT had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 29.43%. Analysts expect that Caretrust REIT will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Caretrust REIT in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Caretrust REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Caretrust REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Caretrust REIT by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

About Caretrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

Analyst Recommendations for Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE)

