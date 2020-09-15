NVIDIA’s (NVDA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their buy rating on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) in a report issued on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $550.00 target price on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Cascend Securities increased their target price on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $327.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $509.81.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA opened at $514.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $476.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.14. The company has a market capitalization of $317.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.65, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.53. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $169.32 and a 52 week high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 18,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.21, for a total transaction of $6,761,566.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 161,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,021,467.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $38,063,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,691,478. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 348,373 shares of company stock worth $152,440,424 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atlantic Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 256.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.