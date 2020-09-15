Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. provides crop productivity solutions. Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., formerly known as Labor Smart Inc., is based in Rosario, Argentina. “

Separately, National Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Shares of BIOX opened at $5.95 on Monday. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $7.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.57.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Company Profile

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. The company operates in three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment develops and commercializes seed technology, biotechnological events, germplasm, and seed treatments.

