Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Receives Buy Rating from Raymond James

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2020

Raymond James restated their buy rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) in a report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Stephens raised Huntington Bancshares from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.18.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $10.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $15.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.49.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $1,867,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 165,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 154,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 16,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3,215.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 497,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 482,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Analyst Recommendations for Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN)

