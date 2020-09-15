KeyCorp Initiates Coverage on Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,688.62.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,519.28 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,550.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,394.92. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,733.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market cap of $1,033.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total value of $92,297.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,295.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 34.4% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

