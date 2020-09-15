Bank of America Reiterates Buy Rating for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bank of America reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) in a research report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Bank of America currently has a $650.00 price objective on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $530.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $535.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $415.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $405.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $509.81.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA stock opened at $514.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $476.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $357.14. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $169.32 and a twelve month high of $589.07. The company has a market capitalization of $317.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.53.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.86, for a total transaction of $4,790,878.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,249,695.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 18,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.21, for a total transaction of $6,761,566.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 161,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,021,467.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 348,373 shares of company stock worth $152,440,424. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 233.8% during the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,003 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,541 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,306,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.