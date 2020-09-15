Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Receives Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James restated their buy rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) in a research report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TPX. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. William Blair reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.73.

NYSE:TPX opened at $92.92 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.12. Tempur Sealy International has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $100.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.67. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 88.49% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $665.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,796,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,950,000 after buying an additional 185,060 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 6.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,551,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,551,000 after acquiring an additional 148,902 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 67.2% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,905,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,065,000 after purchasing an additional 765,718 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 41.2% during the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,230,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,772,000 after purchasing an additional 359,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,028,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,001,000 after purchasing an additional 256,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

