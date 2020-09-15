Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Given Buy Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

TEVA has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America restated a sell rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.40.

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $9.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.50. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $13.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.79.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 0.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rosemary A. Crane sold 2,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $34,034.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at $432,791.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 310.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 64.6% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 38.1% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 52.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

