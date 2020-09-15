BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $51.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BHP Billiton Plc is engaged in production of minerals which includes iron ore, metallurgical coal, copper and uranium as well as oil, gas and energy coal. BHP Billiton Plc is based in Collins Street, Melbourne Victoria. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine downgraded BHP Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BHP Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.50.

BBL opened at $45.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.48 and its 200 day moving average is $38.52. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.64 and a fifty-two week high of $48.67.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 25.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,549 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,037 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at $3,246,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group in the first quarter worth $6,929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

